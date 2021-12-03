Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Shares Up 3.6%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Ascential alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.