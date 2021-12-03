ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ASX opened at $7.59 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

