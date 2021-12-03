Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 489,372 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

