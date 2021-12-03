Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,790 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

