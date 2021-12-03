Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 780,152 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

