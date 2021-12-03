Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $39.72 Million Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

