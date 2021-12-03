Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 254,745 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 980.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Manhattan Associates worth $42,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

