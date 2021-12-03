Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,541,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of TransUnion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.