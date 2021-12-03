Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.