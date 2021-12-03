Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

