Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Waste Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

