Asset Dedication LLC Sells 122 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

MODV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MODV opened at $137.66 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

