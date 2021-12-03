Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.