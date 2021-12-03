Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

