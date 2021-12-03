ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

