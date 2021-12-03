Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 97351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.