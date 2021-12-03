Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 97351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$50.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

