ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $185.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ATN International stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47. ATN International has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

