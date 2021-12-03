ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $185.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.28 million. ATN International posted sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $600.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ATN International stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47. ATN International has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

