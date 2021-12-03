Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Purchases A$673,036.43 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) insider Daniel Clifford bought 1,565,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$673,036.43 ($480,740.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Hera project located to the south-east of Cobar, New South Wales; and the Peak mine located in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales.

