Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.44 ($86.86).

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €61.00 ($69.32) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($99.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

