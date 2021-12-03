AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.