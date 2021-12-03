AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$47.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.13.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.56.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

