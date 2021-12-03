AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$47.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.13.
Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.56.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
