Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.66 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 183,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.