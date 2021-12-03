Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

