Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $25,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.