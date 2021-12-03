Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 414,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,416. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.