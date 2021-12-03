Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.