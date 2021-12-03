AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,868.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,786.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,622.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

