Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.65 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

