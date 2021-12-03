Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.63

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 230496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

