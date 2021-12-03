Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 4,760 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Afshar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

