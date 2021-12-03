Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 4,760 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Afshar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.