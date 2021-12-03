Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $22.82 Per Share

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $22.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2022 earnings at $18.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $268.12 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

