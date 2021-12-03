Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

