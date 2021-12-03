B. Riley Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $83.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.22.

HASI opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

