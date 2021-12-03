Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.41% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $157,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 785.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 82,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $12.98 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

