Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $120,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

