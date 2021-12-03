Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $265.15 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,312,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Itaú Unibanco worth $265,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

