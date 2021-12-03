Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $424.99 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.59% of Exact Sciences worth $424,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.57 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

