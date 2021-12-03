Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $74.10 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $74,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $49.42 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

