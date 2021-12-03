Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,106,392 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,051,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,106,392 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $196,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.