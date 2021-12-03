Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 439,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

