Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCSF. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

