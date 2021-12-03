BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

