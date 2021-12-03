Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in November

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 11,477,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,658.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

