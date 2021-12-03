Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 1,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMA. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $934.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

