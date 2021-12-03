Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

PSCH stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average of $186.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $154.95 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

