Bank of America Corp DE Invests $3.77 Million in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 381,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TREB opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.