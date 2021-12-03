Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.24% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of BKN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.