Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,546 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDF stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

