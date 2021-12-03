Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,655,000.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

